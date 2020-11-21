College Football Fans Are Ripping Gary Danielson This Evening

Mountain West Conference fans got a taste of CBS’ broadcaster Gary Danielson Saturday night. But per usual, it’s not going very well.

CBS was scheduled to broadcast an SEC game in its 3:30 p.m. ET time-slot on Saturday But for the second week in a row, the pandemic caused a cancellation. Last week, CBS elected to to just cancel its 3:30 p.m. ET time-slot. This week, the network went a different direction.

Ole Miss-Texas A&M was scheduled to the CBS’ schedule this weekend. The SEC game’s cancelation opened a slot, which was then filled by the Mountain West Conference’s San Diego State-Nevada game.

The team’s fans got a taste of what it’s like to have Gary Danielson call football games. They’re not impressed. The CBS’ play-by-play announcer is struggling in almost every aspect of his job.

@CBSSports Would Y’all PLEASE alert Ur Commentators that it’s “Clarence Mackay Stadium” & it’s “Chris Ault FIELD!!” RE: #GaryDanielson Hello!! Try looking on the FIELD 2 see & read the actual NAME!!! TY. pic.twitter.com/kUtj6fQztI — patricia finger russell 🖥🎞🎥📸 (@BethpageGirl) November 21, 2020

Is Gary Danielson this inaccurate all the time or can we use a new conference as an excuse? — We Dem Tecs (@WeDemTecs) November 21, 2020

Strong gets hit 4 full seconds after releasing the ball…Gary Danielson “that’s intentional grounding” @SEConCBS — Fake Matt Mumme (@FakeCoachMumme) November 21, 2020

It sounds like Mountain West fans are going to be plenty happy when Gary Danielson returns to the SEC next weekend. SEC fans have definitely gotten used to Danielson’ on-air gaffes.

CBS has been put in a tough spot this season because of the pandemic. The network’s last two Saturdays have been adjusted in the midst of game cancellations.

All of the schedule changes have definitely impacted Danielson’s preparation. But there’s no doubt he has to be better, regardless of the circumstances. His return to calling SEC games next week should help.