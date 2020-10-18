College Football Fans Are Salivating Over Next Week’s Schedule

Week 7 of the 2020 college football season was pretty fun, but Week 8 is where we’ll finally get some more of the heavy hitters.

Next week in college football features the season debut of the entire Big Ten conference. Some of the marquee matchups on that slate include Ohio State vs. Nebraska, Michigan vs. Minnesota, and Penn State vs. Indiana.

Of course, there are also some big top-25 matchups and rivalry games too. Alabama vs. Tennessee, Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State and Cincinnati vs. SMU are all going to have major in-conference implications.

One college football fan had the perfect word to describe next week’s schedule: Glorious. It’s a sentiment that a lot of people on social media can get behind.

Next Saturday is going to be absolutely GLORIOUS… pic.twitter.com/JpxSiEQiwu — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 18, 2020

“First dual TV set up Saturday of the year!! Pumped,” one fan wrote in a reply.

“Borderline overwhelming,” wrote another.

The NCAA and the 10 FBS conferences have made a lot of mistakes leading up to this point. Some, like the Big Ten, lost the confidence of their fanbase of their handling of the schedule leading up to it.

But by hook or by crook, the major conferences settled down and managed to come to a decision that benefits almost everyone.

We may be a couple of weeks away from the matchups that truly blow out socks off, but if Week 8 is just the appetizer, then the main course should be terrific.