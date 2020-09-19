College Football Fans Are Trashing 1 New Rule For This Season

College football has implemented plenty of smart rules this season to combat COVID-19, but there’s one in particular that has generated more problems than solutions.

Referees this season are using electronic whistles to avoid blowing spit everywhere on the field. However, the new whistles are not effective at all.

Since electronic whistles are initiated by touch, the refs have to attach them to their belt instead of holding them in their hands. Unfortunately this has led to a handful of delayed whistles, which then results in unnecessary contact on the field.

Fans weren’t too critical of the electronic whistles last week, but they’re out in full force this weekend. Plenty of college football fans have taken their thoughts about the new safety rule to Twitter.

The electronic whistles are horrible in CFB. The delay/lack of whistles I’ve seen already are dangerous. Please allow the socially distant “White Hat” to have a traditional whistle by next weekend. #SEC #CFB — Jim Dunaway (@jimdunaway) September 19, 2020

How about we just give the referees actual real whistles. So stupid. Optics. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) September 19, 2020

Steve Shaw, the national coordinator of football officials, recently commented on the electronic whistles and why they’ll need to be used this season.

“You put that whistle in your mouth and you’re blowing spittle everywhere,” Shaw said. “Just from the health view of going to your mouth a hundred-plus times during a game, we recognized that traditional whistles would have to go.”

While college football deserves credit for trying its best to create a safe environment for its athletes, this rule has to change.

In addition to the delays that come with electronic whistles, they’re not nearly as loud as traditional ones. We’ll see if the NCAA addresses this issue after this weekend’s slate of games is over.