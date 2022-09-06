College Football Fans Furious With Week 2 Coaches' Poll Ranking

EAST BERNARD, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: Footballs are seen on the turf before the high school football game between the East Bernard Brahmas and the Edna Cowboys on August 28, 2020 in East Bernard, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

USA Today unveiled its updated AFCA Coaches' Poll entering Week 2.

This early in the season, it's difficult to get a complete gauge of the nation's top teams while not overreacting to a small sample size. Yet it appears many fans want the rankings to put more weight onto a Week 1 matchup.

Florida handed Utah a 29-26 defeat on Saturday night to storm into the Top 25 rankings and shove the Pac-12 champions outside the top 10. However, the No. 15 Utes still reside ahead of the No. 19 Gators.

Onlookers are confused by the decision to keep Utah above Florida despite the head-to-head loss.

All things considered, the placement isn't that egregious.

The evenly matched affair could have gone either way at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida gained just five more total yards than Utah, and the Gators sealed the narrow home win after intercepting Cameron Rising in the end zone during the game's closing minute.

Take away home-field advantage, and Utah would probably be favored to win a hypothetical rematch at a neutral venue. The Utes also dropped more than any other school besides Oregon, who fell from No. 12 to 24 after getting dusted by Georgia, while the Gators made a far higher jump than any other program.

Florida may pass Utah with another strong showing this Saturday night against No. 20 Kentucky.