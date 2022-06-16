College Football Fans Name Best Play They've Ever Seen

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers throws the ball under pressure as James Skalski #47 of the Clemson Tigers tries to defend during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN's Paul Finebaum posted a really fun question on Twitter for his followers. What's the best college football play you've seen in-person?

This question from Finebaum has generated a plethora of awesome responses.

Some fans believe Joe Burrow's jaw-dropping scramble against Georgia in the 2019 SEC Championship Game was the best play ever.

One fan picked this sweet touchdown reception from Garrett Wilson:

Another fan picked former Penn State wideout Juwan Johnson's incredible catch against Ohio State in 2018.

Taylor Martinez's 76-yard touchdown run against Wisconsin also received a few votes.

Former Auburn head coach Guz Malzahn also shared his thoughts on this topic. Unsurprisingly, he went with the famous "Kick Six" from the 2013 Iron Bowl.

There really isn't a wrong answer to this question. Over the past few decades there have been so many remarkable moments in college football.

What's the best play you've ever seen in-person?