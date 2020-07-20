College Football Fans Have ‘NCAA Football’ Trending Today

The best sports video game of all-time is trending on social media on Monday morning.

College football fans have “NCAA Football” trending on Twitter. Thousands of fans are talking about the game that is, unfortunately, no longer in existence.

The last edition of the game, NCAA Football 14, was released seven years ago this month. Copies of that game are now hard to come by, with prices surging into the $150-plus range on sites like Amazon and eBay.

College football fans would love nothing more than to get NCAA Football back. With growing discussions of name, image and likeness rights coming to college sports, an NCAA Football return seems possible.

Hopefully we’ll get it one day.

Sports law expert Michael McCann notes that neither the players nor EA Sports are to blame for the game not being around.

“With NCAA Football trending, worth noting that neither EA nor the players are the reason for no game. EA wanted to pay for the players’ IP but NCAA didn’t permit. If NCAA changed its name, image and likeness rules, NCAA video games would be possible again,” he tweeted on Monday.

It seems like somewhat of a foregone conclusion that name, image and likeness rights are coming to college sports. Hopefully, we’ll get a new NCAA Football video game out of it.