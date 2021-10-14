The Spun

College Football Fans Not Happy With Coach Of The Year Picks

Steve Sarkisian's debut at Texas on the sideline.AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks at the scoreboard in the second quarter against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

College football fans aren’t happy with one of Pro Football Focus’ Coach of the Year picks.

Believe it or not, we’ve hit the midway point of college football’s 2021 season. True contenders have emerged. Overhyped teams have been sifted. We’ve also gotten a good look at which coaches deserve the highest of praise.

Three Pro Football Focus analysts released their picks for college football Coach of the Year at the midway point of season. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and Georgia’s Kirby Smart made the cut, as they should. Fans aren’t happy with the third pick, though.

PFF’s Anthony Treash believes Steve Sarkisian deserves the Coach of the Year award at this point in the season.

We have absolutely no clue how Sark makes this list.

Texas lost by three scores to the Arkansas Razorbacks and just lost to its biggest rival in gutting fashion last Saturday. Everything Sarkisian’s done up to this point is essentially the same we saw from Tom Herman these past few years.

Sarkisian doesn’t deserve to have his name mentioned in the Coach of the Year award conversation. Sam Pittman, Mark Stoops and Mel Tucker, meanwhile, deserve some recognition.

Mel Tucker would probably be the best pick up to this point in the season.

The Michigan State Spartans are 6-0 and the No. 10 team in the country. No one – and we mean no one – thought MSU would do anything of significance this season.

Sam Pittman at Arkansas and Mark Stoops at Kentucky would also be good picks. Sarkisian, on the other hand, shouldn’t be in the conversation.

