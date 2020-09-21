College Football Fans React To Deion Sanders Landing Coaching Job

The college football head coaching community added a huge name on Monday morning: Deion Sanders.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back has officially been named the new head coach at Jackson State.

“I am truly blessed to be the 21st Head football coach of Jackson State University,” Sanders said. “This amazing HBCU has always enjoyed a high level of commitment academically and athletically. It’s my desire to continue this storied tradition and history of JSU and prayerfully bring more national recognition to the athletes, the university, the Sonic Boom of the South, and HBCUs in general. I am TRULY proud to be a part of the JSU Tiger family. ‘I BELIEVE'”

Deion Sanders officially named the 21st head football coach at Jackson State University #CoachPrime Read more ➡️ https://t.co/BoOJm5Z6Hn#IBelieve x #BleedTheeBlue x #ProtectTheeBlock pic.twitter.com/EkkMHEqrHs — Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) September 21, 2020

Sanders, one of the best defensive backs in the history of the NFL, has wanted to get into coaching at the college level for a while. He’s been involved at the high school level, but has said that he’d end up a college football head coach.

Now, he’s done it.

College football fans are excited to see what Primetime will bring to the college game.

Deion Sanders just entered the Jackson State arena in a Cadillac Escalade accompanied by a police escort. — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) September 21, 2020

As official as it gets: Former @NFLNetwork colleague and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was named head coach of Jackson State University. pic.twitter.com/G24MUDQbKj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

What an entrance for @DeionSanders the new head coach of @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/0xWttSvrNV — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) September 21, 2020

#JacksonState makes it official, announcing #FSU great Deion Sanders as its new head coach: "A legendary football program and a Pro Football Hall of Famer have joined forces." Sanders has been a HS coach and was the OC at Trinity Christian School in Texas. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 21, 2020

You have to think that Sanders will experience some major success on the recruiting trail. The legendary NFL player is a two-time Super Bowl champion and an eight-time Pro Bowler, after all.

Congrats to Deion on the move.