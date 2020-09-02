College Football Fans React To John Harbaugh’s Message For Big Ten

John Harbaugh doesn’t coach in the Big Ten, but his brother does, so the Baltimore Ravens head coach sent a strong message to the conference on Wednesday morning.

The Super Bowl-winning head coach thinks the Big Ten needs to play football this fall.

“Free the Big Ten. Let’s go. Let’s go play some football. Michigan had zero positive tests in August. Those guys want to play and for anybody who wants to opt out, they can,” Harbaugh said.

Late in his Zoom call, John Harbaugh uses the opportunity to say, "Free the Big 10. Let's go. Let's go play some football. Michigan had 0 positive tests in August. Those guys want to play and for anybody who wants to opt out, they can." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 2, 2020

The Big Ten postponed the football season – and the rest of fall sports – until 2021. However, recent reports – and a phone call from President Trump – suggest things might be changing.

There’s now growing speculation that the Big Ten could return to play before the end of the calendar year.

College football fans took to Twitter to react to Harbaugh’s message. Some agreed with him, while others said that football coaches aren’t the ones in charge of a decision like this – for good reason.

“If they can do it safely (test frequently, etc.), there’s no reason for them not to be able to play,” one fan said.

“Good for Jim & glad he spoke up like that! Has to be incredibly hard for these coaches to bite their tongues through all of this BS….!!” another added.

“Example of why you don’t put coaches in charge of medical decisions,” one fan said.

Ultimately, the decision is not up to Harbaugh or any coach. But if the Big Ten gets access to daily, rapid testing, perhaps Big Ten football will be played later this fall.

It’s going to be an interesting couple of weeks in Big Ten country.