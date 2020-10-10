College Football Fans React To Kirk Herbstreit’s NFL News

Kirk Herbstreit has been the face of ESPN’s college football coverage for years, appearing as an analyst for College GameDay and doing color commentary for the biggest game each Saturday night.

The former Ohio State quarterback turned ESPN personality hopes that will continue to be the case for years to come. However, it’s possible Herbstreit will one day move on to the National Football League.

Herbstreit called a Monday Night Football game in Week 1 and he’s doing another game this week. He’ll be on the call for Monday night’s rescheduled Patriots-Broncos game at 5 p.m. E.T.

While Herbstreit is as big of a college football guy as there is, he admitted he’s more open than ever about the NFL.

“I had an absolute ball calling that game [Steelers-Giants] and it made me reflect a little bit differently toward my future and what I might want to do down the road,” Herbstreit told The Big Lead. “Like I said, I hope to always do college football. But if NFL would be in my future, I’m a lot more open to that thought than I was maybe prior to that experience.”

He added: “Most people in my shoes are just looking to grow and grow, ‘one day maybe I’ll do the NFL.’ I’ve never had that. With that being said, I was blown away by how much I enjoyed that game.”

The college football world would very much miss Herbstreit if he made the full-time jump to the NFL. It doesn’t seem like that will happen anytime soon – if ever – but it’s still interesting to think about.

I’m not sure what the public opinion is on them, but I don’t care and I am totally here for Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit calling more NFL games. — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) October 9, 2020

Nice. Fowler/Herbstreit were huge hits earlier this year on NFL. More pls https://t.co/FQCKbBkuCW — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) October 9, 2020

NFL fans seem to like the idea of Herbstreit doing more of their games and we can’t blame them.

For now, though, Herbstreit remains a focal point of ESPN’s college football coverage.

ESPN’s College GameDay will air from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. E.T. today.