College Football Fans React To Big Ten’s Reported Decision

The Big Ten Conference will move to a conference-only model for fall sports scheduling, according to multiple reports this afternoon.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Big Ten programs will not compete in out-of-conference games. This has a major impact on the college football schedule.

For one, it eliminated some premier non-league matchups, such as Ohio State-Oregon, Michigan-Washington and Wisconsin-Notre Dame. Also, it will be interesting to see if other leagues follow suit.

Within minutes of the news first being reported, reactions poured in on Twitter from media members and fans alike.

Good solution, because the Big Ten is very geographically confined and hasn't spent the last decade adding schools that require long flights so they can boost TV money https://t.co/faZpYaGuLS — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) July 9, 2020

Seven of the 12 MAC teams are scheduled to play a Big 10 team. Four of those have 2 Big Ten teams scheduled. https://t.co/YlAzymstn7 — Matthew Daley (@MattDaleyOH) July 9, 2020

With the Big Ten moving to conference only games, @CFBHeather tells us she expects it to have “a domino effect” on the other conferences and they will likely follow suit. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) July 9, 2020

Big Ten announcing conference only model. Before announcing no sports in, oh, let's say 3 weeks. — City-State Fried Steak (@brandl_n) July 9, 2020

According to the Big Ten: Wisconsin travels to Maryland 👍🏻 Wisconsin travels to Green Bay 👎🏻 — Tim Follis (@Timmer_Follis33) July 9, 2020

Central Michigan loses TWO games with Big Ten’s decision. at Nebraska

at Northwestern — Andrew Doughty (@Adoughty88) July 9, 2020

This sucks. The Big Ten had some really interesting football schedules lined up this year. I was really looking forward to the Wisconsin vs ND game 🙁 https://t.co/fkfF6Q1bEp — Josh Snider (@Josh_Sniderrr) July 9, 2020

To be completely honest, this announcement just seems like the precursor to the cancellation of college football for the fall, much like the initial decisions to play college basketball conference tournament games without fans preceded the cancellation of those events.

Hopefully, we’re wrong, but things don’t look good considering the trajectory COVID-19 is taking around the country.

One thing is for certain: more hard decisions are going to have to be made in the coming days.