College Football Fans React To Big Ten’s Reported Decision

Members of a marching band holding up flags representing Big Ten schools.COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: Members of the Maryland Terrapins marching band carry the flags of fellow Big Ten schools before their first home game as members of the conference, a 52-24 loss to Ohio State at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Getty Images)

The Big Ten Conference will move to a conference-only model for fall sports scheduling, according to multiple reports this afternoon.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Big Ten programs will not compete in out-of-conference games. This has a major impact on the college football schedule.

For one, it eliminated some premier non-league matchups, such as Ohio State-Oregon, Michigan-Washington and Wisconsin-Notre Dame. Also, it will be interesting to see if other leagues follow suit.

Within minutes of the news first being reported, reactions poured in on Twitter from media members and fans alike.

To be completely honest, this announcement just seems like the precursor to the cancellation of college football for the fall, much like the initial decisions to play college basketball conference tournament games without fans preceded the cancellation of those events.

Hopefully, we’re wrong, but things don’t look good considering the trajectory COVID-19 is taking around the country.

One thing is for certain: more hard decisions are going to have to be made in the coming days.


