College Football Fans React To Bold Quarterback Rankings

With the 2021 college football season now in the rearview mirror, it’s time to take stock of what players are returning next year. As usual, one of the most intriguing positions to take a look at is quarterback.

A number of the top signal-callers from this past year are moving on the NFL. Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral and Mark Willis are turning pro, creating opportunities for younger college quarterbacks to seize the reins in 2022.

This week, Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus did his best to rank the quarterbacks returning next season. However, his rankings came with a fair amount of controversy.

To no one’s surprise, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young came in atop Treash’s list. Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams ranked next at No. 2, following a strong second half to his freshman season.

After the top two names, PFF listed South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler as the third-best returning quarterback in college football. The appearance of the former Sooners signal-caller came as quite a surprise, considering he had his fair share of struggles and was even benched in 2021.

College football fans and media members immediately met the PFF rankings with pushback. Many suggested other names that should’ve cracked the top-3, with the most popular choice being Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

PFF Anthony I need you to cut on the Ohio State film when you have a moment. https://t.co/IV1y8ppafX — Quincy Avery (@QuincyAvery) January 17, 2022

lol, ok, guys. I think it's time to shut this shit show down. https://t.co/QJLtPV5Cu6 — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) January 17, 2022

Did CJ Stroud legally change his name? https://t.co/FV7URz6JVc — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) January 17, 2022

Rattler over CJ Stroud, Tyler Van Dyke, Grayson McCall, and Brennan Armstrong is absurd. https://t.co/UX0kBk0I5G — ⚡️T-Time ⚡️ (@Ayo_TTime9) January 17, 2022

MAKE IT MAKE SENSE https://t.co/OAwxHETEGN — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) January 17, 2022

Stroud seems like an obvious choice to be one of college football’s most talented returners in 2022. In his first season as a starter, the Buckeyes quarterback became a Heisman Trophy finalist and showed tremendous progress over the course of Ohio State’s campaign.

Stroud did come in at No. 4 on the PFF quarterback rankings. He was followed by Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall, Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel, Pittsburgh’s Kedon Slovis and Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke.

The full Pro Football Focus list and cases for the top returning college quarterbacks can be found here.