College Football Fans React To Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff

Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders is the new coach of Jackson State. He reportedly isn’t the only NFL legend joining the Tigers’ coaching staff.

Sanders’ supposed coaching hires were leaked in a report on Tuesday, and it’s a star-studded cast. Check it out below.

BREAKING: According to sources Deion Sanders coaching will be

Jason Phillips-Off. Coordinator

Terrell Owens WR Coach

Warren Sapp Def. Line Coach

Dennis Thurman-Def. Coordinator

Mario Edwards Sr-Defensive Backs Coach

JSU holdovers TC Taylor and Otis Ridley also on staff — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) September 22, 2020

It’s an interesting staff with plenty of coaching and playing experience. Jackson State is bound to have major recruiting successes in coming months if the coaching hires are true. Players are going to jump at the opportunity to be coached by former NFL players, especially football legends.

“Prime Time” spoke about his latest coaching hires this week. Take a look below.

#CoachPrime talked about his staff this morning and how they have over 80 years of combined NFL playing or coaching experience. With T.O., Warren Sapp and Deion himself that really fits that description. Buckle up. pic.twitter.com/8OcOShQDSX — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) September 22, 2020

The college football world is sending in their reactions to Sanders’ latest reported coaching hires. Take a look at a few of those reactions below.

“Man that’s an interesting staff Deion put together!! This about to be fun,” one fan said.

“Deion Sanders already has me tuned into Jackson State this year with that coaching staff,” another said.

“Deion out here really is trying to change the game! The amount of talent and knowledge on this coaching staff is unreal,” one fan commented.

Of course, Deion’s reported staff isn’t confirmed just yet. The Jackson State head coach refuted the initial report of his latest coaching hires.

THIS IS ABSOLUTELY WRONG! This is how junk gets started. Not a good way to get started with me. #CoachPrime WOW https://t.co/oybVbOoTSe — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) September 22, 2020

So the initial report may not be entirely true, according to Prime Time himself. But we’re certainly hoping a few former NFL players find their way on Jackson State’s coaching staff at some point.

Update: According to Football Scoop, the following coaches are joining his staff:

FootballScoop has also been told Thurman, Edwards, Taylor and Riddley are expected be part of Coach Prime’s new staff in some capacity. We can not confirm the others.

Stay tuned.