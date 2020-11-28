Gary Danielson is a polarizing figure within the SEC, perhaps never more so than when he’s doing the Iron Bowl.

The longtime SEC on CBS broadcaster is calling this evening’s game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 22 Auburn from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Unsurprisingly, many non-Alabama fans aren’t very happy with Danielson’s announcing. He’s long been thought of as somewhat of an Alabama homer (though, to be fair, what’s not to like about Alabama football over the last decade?).

Still, fans haven’t held back from hurling some criticism Danielson’s way during the game on CBS.

“Gary Danielson is already Gary Danielsoning and it’s like nails on a damn chalkboard,” one fan tweeted.

“Few things I dislike more than listening to Gary Danielson call an Alabama game,” another fan added.

“Gary Danielson just casually ignoring the Bama DB yanking Seth Williams’s jersey until Nessler forced him to,” another fan added.

Others joked that at least Nick Saban, who’s watching from home, has to listen to it for once.

Pray for Nick Saban. Not only does he have COVID, he also has to listen to Gary Danielson today. — Matt “The Ostrich” Mitchell (@ALostrich) November 28, 2020

However, that’s not the case today.

Saban already revealed that he doesn’t have to watch the game on CBS. He’ll get to watch a special feed at home.

Alabama and Auburn are playing on CBS.