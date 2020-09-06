The Spun

College Football Fans React To Kirk Herbstreit’s Powerful Message

Kirk Herbstreit cries on air.ESPN.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit delivered a powerful, teary-eyed message about social justice on College GameDay on Saturday morning.

Herbstreit, speaking about everything that’s been happening in our country, got choked up when talking about how white people need to do better.

“If you’re a white player in these locker rooms, it’s incumbent on you to really help with the change. I think Trevor Lawrence has been involved. I think it’s one thing to have rallies. It’s one thing to skip practices…to make a statement. My question is, what’s next? What will lead to change? I was talking to David Shaw, the head coach of Stanford, he shared a quote to me and it reminded me… from Benjamin Franklin. ‘Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as to those who are.’

“The black community is hurting. How do you listen to these stories and not feel pain and not want to help? Wearing a hoodie and putting your hands (on a steering wheel) at 10-2. Oh god, I better look out because I’m wearing Nike gear. What are we talking about? You can’t relate to that if you’re white but you can listen. You can try to help because this is not OK. It’s just not. We gotta do better, man. We gotta lock arm-and-arm and be together. In a football locker room, that’s gone. We gotta do better,” Herbstreit said.

The segment quickly went viral, with many paying respect to Herbstreit for his honesty and his openness.

The college football world reacted to the moment on Twitter.

ESPN’s College GameDay aired its first show of the season on Saturday.

The college football pregame show will be live from Winston-Salem next weekend, when No. 1 Clemson plays at Wake Forest.


