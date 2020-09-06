College Football Fans React To Kirk Herbstreit’s Powerful Message

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit delivered a powerful, teary-eyed message about social justice on College GameDay on Saturday morning.

Herbstreit, speaking about everything that’s been happening in our country, got choked up when talking about how white people need to do better.

“If you’re a white player in these locker rooms, it’s incumbent on you to really help with the change. I think Trevor Lawrence has been involved. I think it’s one thing to have rallies. It’s one thing to skip practices…to make a statement. My question is, what’s next? What will lead to change? I was talking to David Shaw, the head coach of Stanford, he shared a quote to me and it reminded me… from Benjamin Franklin. ‘Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as to those who are.’

“The black community is hurting. How do you listen to these stories and not feel pain and not want to help? Wearing a hoodie and putting your hands (on a steering wheel) at 10-2. Oh god, I better look out because I’m wearing Nike gear. What are we talking about? You can’t relate to that if you’re white but you can listen. You can try to help because this is not OK. It’s just not. We gotta do better, man. We gotta lock arm-and-arm and be together. In a football locker room, that’s gone. We gotta do better,” Herbstreit said.

This is one of the most extraordinary moments in the history of College GameDay pic.twitter.com/7wW1CGP64j — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 5, 2020

The segment quickly went viral, with many paying respect to Herbstreit for his honesty and his openness.

The college football world reacted to the moment on Twitter.

I appreciate you @KirkHerbstreit . Listen, understand and acknowledge the pain of what’s really going on. Let’s stop making excuses and come up with answers. Stand for something or you stand for nothing. https://t.co/NjTGs4ldJX — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) September 5, 2020

Took me a while to even want to hear any sentiments from Kirk Herbstreit after his statements made in 2017 but after what I heard today it seems like he gets it, and just shows growth can happen so salute to him and his change of heart. We are all in this together 🙏🏽 — Rashaan Gaulden (@Gmoney_7era) September 5, 2020

Thank you, @KirkHerbstreit for sharing your wisdom, empathy and compassion. This is powerful and important. https://t.co/XWMcKmWGhV — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) September 5, 2020

Always had a ton of respect for @KirkHerbstreit and the way he conducts himself in the media and on air. But hearing those heartfelt words and seeing that raw emotion today live most definitely made my day. Thank you for being an ally ✊🏾 — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) September 5, 2020

Man that was powerful, @KirkHerbstreit. A great reminder & conviction. How can I serve? Do you need us to speak? Do you need us to listen? If you’re hurting, what do you need? Tell me so I can lock arm and arm with you, meet you where you are, and serve you! — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) September 5, 2020

ESPN’s College GameDay aired its first show of the season on Saturday.

The college football pregame show will be live from Winston-Salem next weekend, when No. 1 Clemson plays at Wake Forest.