College Football Fans React To Loss Of Several Rivalry Games

On Thursday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting the SEC was moving to a conference-only schedule for the 2020 football season.

According to a report from John Talty of AL.com, the SEC will move to a 10-game conference schedule. The league also moved the start of the season back to September 26.

The SEC joins the Big and and Pac-12 as the other major conferences to announced a conference-only slate for 2020. Unfortunately, that means many major non-conference games won’t happen this year.

Fans are already lamenting the loss of several rivalry games. Clemson vs. South Carolina, Georgia vs. Georgia Tech and Florida vs. Florida State will all be gone for the 2020 season.

Among the non-conference games the SEC scheduling rule will eliminate are storied rivalry games such as:

Clemson-South Carolina

Georgia-Georgia Tech

Florida-Florida State

Kentucky-Louisville — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 30, 2020

Last time we had a college football season without … Florida-Florida State: 1957

Louisville-Kentucky: 1993

Georgia-Georgia Tech: 1924

Clemson-South Carolina: 1908 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) July 30, 2020

The SEC planned to play its non-conference slate, but that changed over the past few weeks. Earlier today, a massive non-conference contest between Alabama and USC was called off.

That signaled a significant change for the upcoming season. Other huge non-conference games like Ohio State vs. Oregon were also canceled for the 2020 campaign.

Earlier this week, the ACC announced its new schedule for the upcoming season as well. The ACC will move to a conference-only, plus-one season – meaning teams will play all conferences games, plus one non-conference game.

Notre Dame also joins the ACC and can compete for the conference title.

The 2020 college football season has seen plenty of change already and more is likely to come.