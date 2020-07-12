College Football Fans React To Lou Holtz’s Comment On Season

Former Notre Dame head football coach Lou Holtz made quite the reference when discussing the 2020 season.

Holtz, appearing on Fox News, made a reference to U.S. soldiers storming the beaches at Normandy during World War II.

“People stormed Normandy,” Holtz told Laura Ingraham during an appearance on Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle” this week. “They knew there was going to be casualties, they knew there was gonna be risk. … It’s our way of living, look at it from both points of view. The risk is always there. But you cannot just look at it from one side.

“You have to look at things from both points of view. You have to look at it from a player’s point of view. You have to look at it from a coach’s point of view. The way it is right now, they just don’t want to have sports.”

Holtz added that losing college football would be a major detriment to everyone involved.

“I want to tell you, I can’t begin to tell you the lessons you learn in football,” Holtz said. “It’s a microcosm of life. You learn about sacrifice, you learn about teamwork, getting along with other people, learn skills to make commitment to other people for the overall team. Young people want to be part of something and you’re taking that away from them.”

Lou Holtz wants football to come back: "There's no way in this world you can do anything that's without a risk. People stormed Normandy" pic.twitter.com/WPSCFSpIAO — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 10, 2020

College football fans across the country have reacted to Holtz’ comments, which quickly went viral.

“Stop asking football coaches things, they are dumb and wrong,” one fan tweeted in response.

“It’s impressive how quickly Lou Holtz goes from discussing the heroes storming the beaches of Normandy in World War 2 to how difficult it’s going to be for some teams to qualify for a bowl without cupcake non-conference matchups,” another fan added.

“So we’re clear; Lou Holtz doesnt think college athletes should be paid….and football is war and death is a risk. coooooooooooooool,” one fan wrote.

The 2020 college football season is scheduled to begin in late August/early September, though some conferences might opt to push things back.

If Holtz has his way, though, everything will be played as scheduled.