College Football Fans Stunned By Early Georgia-Kent State Scoreline

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Anyone else have Georgia struggling to put away Kent State on their Week 4 college football bingo card? Yeah, neither did we.

The Bulldogs led Kent State by a score of 12-10 with 11:30 left in the second quarter. It's a stunning result considering how Georgia has performed through the first few weeks of the season.

Georgia allowed just 3 points vs. an explosive Oregon offense. Samford didn't score a single point in Week 2. Last week, the Bulldogs took South Carolina to the woodshed in a 48-7 blowout.

Ken State scored 10 points vs. the Georgia defense in the first 19 minutes of action. That's the same combined points UGA allowed over the first three weeks of the season.

"Kent State has scored as many points as Georgia's last three opponents this season COMBINED. It's not even halftime yet," said SB Nation.

It looks like Georgia may be starting to get things figured out, though.

Brock Bowers is putting the team on his back. He just scored his second touchdown of the game, both coming on end-arounds, to put Georgia up 19-12 in the first half.

Keep an eye out here. Georgia should win this game, but Kent State is putting up a valiant fight.