College Football Game Moved To 10:30 On Tuesday Morning

Anyone ready for some Tuesday morning college football? One college football game has been rescheduled from a typical Saturday to a rare Tuesday morning.

Western Kentucky-Charlotte was scheduled to take place this coming Saturday. But the game has been rescheduled.

The game will now be played on Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The rescheduling allows the 49ers to clear COVID-related protocols in time for Tuesday.

“The Charlotte 49ers have announced that in coordination with WKU, Conference USA has moved the upcoming league contest between the two schools to Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. The 49ers’ home game will be televised live by CBS Sports Network,” Charlotte announced in a statement, via Chartlotte49ers.com. “The new game date allows the 49ers to clear COVID-19 protocols that would have prevented Charlotte from competing this Saturday.”

Western Kentucky worked in accordance with Charlotte to get the game rescheduled. Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill expressed gratitude for Western Kentucky’s willingness to do so.

“We appreciate WKU working with us and the league office to make this game happen,” Hill said. “This has been a challenging season for our team, and we are grateful for each and every opportunity we have to compete. It took some creativity – but we are willing to look at all options to reward our student-athletes for all the work they continue to put forth.”

** GAME UPDATE ** Saturday's home game vs. Western Kentucky has been moved to Tuesday, Dec. 1. The shift is due to COVID-19 protocols. Kickoff will be at 10:30 a.m., to best accommodate travel. The game will be aired on @CBSSportsNet. RELEASE: https://t.co/l4IJm2YDm8 pic.twitter.com/h5du71RZhZ — 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗢𝗧𝗧𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 (@CharlotteFTBL) November 23, 2020

Tuesday morning football is a dream come true for college football fans everywhere.