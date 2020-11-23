The Spun

College Football Game Moved To 10:30 On Tuesday Morning

Charlotte football players running off the field celebrating.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 23: Nafees Lyon #8 of the Charlotte 49ers celebrates after an interception during the fourth quarter of their game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Jerry Richardson Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Anyone ready for some Tuesday morning college football? One college football game has been rescheduled from a typical Saturday to a rare Tuesday morning.

Western Kentucky-Charlotte was scheduled to take place this coming Saturday. But the game has been rescheduled.

The game will now be played on Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The rescheduling allows the 49ers to clear COVID-related protocols in time for Tuesday.

“The Charlotte 49ers have announced that in coordination with WKU, Conference USA has moved the upcoming league contest between the two schools to Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. The 49ers’ home game will be televised live by CBS Sports Network,” Charlotte announced in a statement, via Chartlotte49ers.com. “The new game date allows the 49ers to clear COVID-19 protocols that would have prevented Charlotte from competing this Saturday.”

Western Kentucky worked in accordance with Charlotte to get the game rescheduled. Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill expressed gratitude for Western Kentucky’s willingness to do so.

“We appreciate WKU working with us and the league office to make this game happen,” Hill said. “This has been a challenging season for our team, and we are grateful for each and every opportunity we have to compete. It took some creativity – but we are willing to look at all options to reward our student-athletes for all the work they continue to put forth.”

Tuesday morning football is a dream come true for college football fans everywhere.


