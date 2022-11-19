College Football Game "Postponed Indefinitely" After Snowstorm

BUFFALO, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Baylor Bears and Buffalo Bulls players warmup prior to kickoff at UB Stadium on September 12, 2014 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

On Friday morning, the Mid-American Conference announced that Saturday's game between Akron and Buffalo was postponed due to a massive snowstorm.

"Due to current weather conditions in the Buffalo, NY area, this Saturday's Mid-American Conference football game between the University of Akron and the University at Buffalo has been postponed," the MAC announced in a statement. "The Conference will consider opportunities to play the game on Sunday should weather and travel conditions permit."

Although there was some hope that Akron and Buffalo would play this Sunday, that will not be the case.

The Akron-Buffalo game has been postponed indefinitely due to severe weather conditions.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network said a decision regarding the Akron-Buffalo game will be made next week.

Some regions in Western New York received six feet of snow. It could be a while until the playing conditions at UB Stadium are back to normal.

Buffalo needs one more win to become bowl eligible this season.