One College Football Game Was Already Canceled Due To COVID-19

The annual Southern Heritage Classic between Jackson State and Tennessee State has been canceled due to COVID-19.

This appears to be the first 2020 college football game that has been outright canceled due to coronavirus. The August 29 opener between Navy and Notre Dame, which had been scheduled to be played in Ireland, has been moved to September 5 in Annapolis.

The Southern Heritage Classic has been held every year since 1990 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis. A matchup of two of the most prominent HBCU programs, the game was to be played on September 12.

According to the Twitter announcement this morning, refunds for the game “can be received at the point of purchase.”

Due to COVID-19, the 31st Southern Heritage Classic has been canceled. Refunds for the football game can be recieved at the point of purchase. — Southern Heritage Classic (@ClassicMemphis) June 17, 2020

Jackson State won last year’s contest against Tennessee State in a wild 49-44 affair. Prior to that, TSU had won the last six matchups. Tennessee State also leads the all-time series 17-10.

While schools nationwide welcome athletes back on campus for voluntary workouts, it is important to monitor how each program is handling COVID-19. Later today, the NCAA is reportedly set to approve an official preseason plan for schools to follow in preparation for the 2020 season.

One thing appears certain: this fall will look a lot different than any other one we’ve seen in recent college football history.