Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away.

According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old.

Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the best tight end in college football history. He still holds numerous records for the tight end position to this day.

“Gordon Hudson completely reinvented the tight end position during his outstanding career at BYU,” National Football Foundation chairman Archie Manning said in a release. “His remarkable catches and performances are legendary in Provo, and we send our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and the entire BYU community.”

Hudson still holds the NCAA record for most yards gained in a game by a tight end. That record came against Utah on Nov. 21, 1981 when he racked up 259 yards in the game.

He also holds the record for most receptions per game at the tight end spot with 5.4 per contest. Hudson caught passes from a few of the greatest BYU quarterbacks in the program’s history, such as Jim McMahon, Steve Young and Robbie Bosco.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

Our thoughts are with the Hudson family and BYU community.