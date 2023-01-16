College Football Head Coach Apologizes For Controversial Rant

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

A former NFL star turned college football head coach has apologized for his troubling rant.

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Ed Reed issued an apology.

“I(n) regards to my social media and comments about the University, staff and other institutions, I would like to sincerely apologize to all BCU staff, students and alumni for my lack of professionalism," Reed said, via HBCU GameDay. "My language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach and leader. My passion for our culture, betterment and bringing our foundation up got the best of me and I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media as well. I am fully aware of the hard working folks at our school who are also fighting to make things better and more financially sound. I am encouraged from my communication with my AD and our administration and understand it’s a work in progress. My passion is about getting and doing better and that goes for me, too.”

Reed took shots at the HBCU school, where he's currently the head coach.

Reed became the school's head coach back in December.

He is following in Deion Sanders' footsteps, as the former NFL cornerback led Jackson State to prominence, before leaving for Colorado.