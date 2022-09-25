College Football Head Coach Expected To Be Fired Monday

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of Bobby Dodd Stadium during the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 28, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

A Power 5 college football coach is expected to be fired on Monday, per reports.

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is expected to be let go on Monday.

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel shared the latest on Collins on Sunday afternoon.

"The buyout for Geoff Collins if he’s fired as expected tomorrow will be $11.37 million, compared to $7.2 million in January. (It would have been nearly $10.6 million at regular season end.) The buyout for AD Todd Stansbury isn’t prohibitive," Thamel reports.

Collins, 51, has been Georgia Tech's head coach since the 2019 season.

The Yellow Jackets head coach has gone 10-28 since taking over the program.

Georgia Tech is 1-3 this season.