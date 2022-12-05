College Football Head Coach Fired After Conference Title Game

DENTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 05: A general view as the North Texas Mean Green take on the Houston Baptist Huskies at Apogee Stadium on September 05, 2020 in Denton, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

College football's head coaching firing season isn't over just yet.

Less than a week after Black Monday, another head coach has reportedly been fired on Sunday night.

North Texas has reportedly fired head coach Seth Littrell.

"North Texas head coach Seth Littrell has been fired, sources tell @ChrisVannini and me. The Mean Green finished 7-6 this season and lost to UTSA in the C-USA championship on Friday. Littrell went 44-44 in seven seasons at UNT," Sam Khan Jr. reported on Sunday night.

Littrell went 7-6 this past season, leading North Texas to the conference championship game.

The North Texas head coach went .500 in seven seasons leading the program.

It will be interesting to see where North Texas goes from here with its hiring.