College Football Head Coach Fired Monday Morning

KALAMAZOO, MI - OCTOBER 08: Fall foliage is starting to emerge in the three line behind Waldo Stadium before the college football game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and Western Michigan Broncos on October 08, 2022, at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, MI. Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A college football head coach was reportedly fired on Monday morning.

According to multiple reports, Western Michigan has decided to fire head coach Tim Lester.

The Broncos head coach went 5-7 this year, but 37-32 in six seasons with the school.

Western Michigan has made the season to move on heading into the 2023 offseason.

From ESPN.com:

Lester had three years remaining on his contract, and the school is expected to pay him $500,000.

Western Michigan is one of the higher-resourced jobs in the MAC, with one of the top salary pools for both head coach and assistant coaches. Sources told ESPN that the university had bigger ambitions and wanted to consistently compete at the top of the MAC West.

Western Michigan is now one of several notable schools looking for a new head coach, joining Cincinnati, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Tulsa and others.

The college football head coaching carousel is in full swing.