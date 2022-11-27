College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Afternoon

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

A college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Sunday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, Texas State has let go of head coach Jake Spavital.

The program's head coach went 13-35 in four seasons leading the program.

Football Scoop confirmed the news:

Jake Spavital will not return at Texas State, sources told FootballScoop on Sunday.

Hired ahead of the 2019 season, Spavital did not post a winning record in four seasons on the job. After a 3-9 debut, the Bobcats went 2-10 in 2020 and then posted back-to-back 4-8 marks over the past two seasons. Texas State concluded its season with a 41-13 home loss to Louisiana on Saturday.

ESPN has also confirmed that Spavital will not return to the program in 2023.

