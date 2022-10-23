College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning

Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing.

According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season.

Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news.

"Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football coach, according to sources. Pete Rossomando will be named the interim head coach," he reported.

Hunter Bailey has confirmed the firing news.

"Charlotte has fired Will Healy after a 1-7 start to the season, sources confirm. Pete Rossomando will serve as interim head coach. @WillKunkelFOX had it first," he reported.

Healy, 37, has been Charlotte's head coach since the 2019 season. He's gone 15-24 leading the program.