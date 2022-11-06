College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Night

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Brett Kean #7 of the South Florida Bulls waits to hike the ball during the first half against the UCF Knights at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

A college football head coach has been fired on Sunday evening.

South Florida announced on Sunday night that they've fired their head football coach following Week 10 of the 2022 regular season.

USF calls it an official change in leadership.

Head coach Jeff Scott has been fired.

"When Jeff came to Tampa in December of 2019, we had high expectations for where he could take our football program," Michael Kelly said. "While he did so many things right, including rebuilding our culture, pushing forward our Indoor Performance Facility, and engaging our community, the on-the-field results fell well below our standards. He is a tremendous person and class individual and we wish him, Sara, Savannah and Hunter all the best in the future.



"In the days ahead, I will share information about our search for a new head coach. Our focus right now is on the talented young men in our football program."

Scott is disappointed.

"I would like to thank our players, coaches and staff members for all their hard work during my time as the head coach at USF," Scott said. "I especially want to thank USF President Rhea Law and Vice President/Director of Athletics Michael Kelly for giving me the incredible opportunity to lead the football program the last three years. I will miss this team and will do anything in my power to help them in the future. I am disappointed that our hard work didn't translate to more success on the field, but I am confident that we have set a new foundation. I know the future of USF football is bright and my family and I will always remember our time at USF as a very special chapter in our lives."