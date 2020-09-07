Jay Hopson is moving on from Southern Miss after a disappointing start to the Golden Eagles’ 2020 season.

Hopson reportedly resigned from his post on Monday. He finishes his career with the Golden Eagles with a 28-23 record. The writing was on the wall here, but Southern Miss’ season-opening loss to South Alabama proved to be the nail in the coffin.

The Golden Eagles went into their contest against South Alabama as a multi-touchdown favorite. But the Jaguars didn’t have much trouble taking down Southern Miss in a 32-21 win. It’s safe to say patience has run out for the Southern Miss head coach.

Hopson is no longer the head coach of the Golden Eagles after he resigned on Monday. It’ll be interesting to see where the 51-year-old college football coach goes from here.

“Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson has resigned, sources told Stadium,” writes college football insider Brett McMurphy. “Hopson was 28-23 at USM, including’s Thursday’s opening loss to South Alabama. Hopson had 4 winning records in 4 years w/3 bowl trips. Hopson, also Alcorn State’s coach from 2012-15, had career record of 60-40.”

It seems a bit excessive on Southern Miss’ part to push Jay Hopson out the door. The former Southern Miss head coach led the Golden Eagles to three bowl games.

But Southern Miss’ season-opening loss was clearly the last straw for Southern Miss leadership.

The Golden Eagles have named co-offensive coordinator Scotty Walden as the team’s interim head coach.