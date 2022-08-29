College Football Head Coach Hospitalized On Sunday

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A college football head coach was hospitalized with a cardiac episode on Sunday.

Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells was taken to the hospital on Sunday morning following a medical episode at work.

Wells, the team's head coach, is reportedly recovering in the hospital on Sunday night.

"On August 28, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m., Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) Head Football Coach Walt Wells had a medical episode while at work. He is under the care of medical providers. Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and other privacy regulations, EKU is unable to comment further," the team announced.

Our thoughts are with Wells as he recovers.

The school is set to open the 2022 season on Friday night against Eastern Michigan.