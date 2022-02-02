College Football Head Coach On Verge Of Getting Fired

Over the past few weeks, Herm Edwards has watched as four of his assistant coaches at Arizona State left the program amid the NCAA’s investigation into ASU’s recruiting violations.

Unfortunately, that total rose to five on Wednesday afternoon when another key assistant resigned. According to multiple reports, Arizona State defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce resigned today.

With so many of his assistant coaches resigning, it seems likely only a matter of time before Herm Edwards is asked to step down. Arizona State could take the matter into its own hands as well.

College football insider Bruce Feldman reported that might happen. According to Feldman, it is “increasingly likely” that Arizona State will have to make a head coaching change.

“With half his coaching staff (including his right-hand man) being forced out in the wake of a lengthy NCAA investigation, and with ex-staffers who have connected Herm Edwards directly to violations, it’s increasingly likely that ASU may have no choice but to make a HC change,” Feldman said.

It certainly seems like Herm Edwards’ time as the head coach of the Sun Devils is reaching its end. While recruiting has changed in recent years, violations still occur and Arizona State is paying the price for its choices.

Will the team have a new head coach when the 2022 season kicks off? Football fans will be paying close attention to the latest from Tempe.