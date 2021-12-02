Another notable college football program has parted ways its head coach, adding yet another coaching vacancy to the sport.

Colorado State has reportedly fired head coach Steve Addazio. The writing was on the wall here.

Addazio went 4-12 in two seasons at Colorado State, including an abysmal 3-9 showing this year.

Addazio’s buyout dropped from $5 million to $3 million on Thursday, giving Colorado State further incentive to wait until today to make the change. The Rams are on the hunt for a new head coach.

#ColoradoState coach Steve Addazio is out, sources tell me and @ClowESPN — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 2, 2021

Steve Addazio’s stint with the Colorado State Rams ended on a horrendous note.

The Rams were stomped by the Nevada Wolf Pack last Saturday, falling 52-10. They didn’t score a single point in the first half and trailed 31-0 after two quarters of play.

To make matters worse, Addazio didn’t even get to finish coaching in his final game at Colorado State. He was ejected from the Nevada game after receiving a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Take a look.

Colorado State HC Steve Addazio was ejected from the game for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. He is the second ever FBS coach to be ejected from a game for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties since the rule changed in 2016. pic.twitter.com/nIF0HlaoxT — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 28, 2021

Colorado State is now the latest college football program that’s in need of a new head coach. It joins what’s been an unprecedented coaching carousel.

Oklahoma lost Lincoln Riley to USC. Notre Dame lost Brian Kelly to LSU. The Fighting Irish are now expected to promote defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach. The Sooners, meanwhile, have yet to hire a replacement from Riley.

Colorado State joins a market losing candidates in a hurry. The Rams may have to promote from within if they want a qualified candidate.