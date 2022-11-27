College Football Head Coach Reportedly Fired Sunday Night

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A school will reportedly waste little time making a coaching change after the 2022 season.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Tulsa's football program is firing head coach Phillip Montgomery.

Montgomery went 43-53 in eight seasons after inheriting a team that went 2-10 in Bill Blankenship's final season. The Golden Hurricane finished 2022 at 5-7 after winning their final games against South Florida and Houston.

A former assistant at Houston and Baylor, Montgomery led TSU to a 10-3 mark in his second season. That team earned a 55-10 Miami Beach Bowl win over Central Michigan.

Tulsa culminated last year's 7-6 season with a Myrtle Beach Bowl triumph over Old Dominion.

The Golden Hurricane allowed 33.1 points per game this season behind the former quarterbacks' coach and offensive coordinator. They tied Memphis for eighth in the American Athletic Conference.

Per Zentiz, Tulsa staff learned the news during a staff meeting on Sunday afternoon.