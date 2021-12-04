College Football Head Coach Resigns After Only 1 Season

Presbyterian College head football coach Kevin Kelley is moving on from the program after just one season.

The analytics-driven coach took to Twitter to announce his decision to “pursue other football interests.”

“I am so appreciative of Presbyterian College President Matthew vandenBerg and AD Rob Acunto for the opportunity that I had and for all the support I was given,” Kelley wrote in a statement. “I am so thankful to the coaches, players, staff and my family as well.”

Despite finishing the year ranked No. 1 in the country in passing and No. 3 in total offense at the FCS level, Kevin Kelley led the Blue Hose to a 2-9 record on the season. The team won its first two games with video game-like scores — 84-43 and 68-3 — but then went on a nine-game losing streak to close out the year.

Kelley made headlines this year with his unconventional coaching style — almost never punting the ball. He brought this coaching strategy over from his legendary career at the high school level where he won nine Arkansas state championships in 18 years.

“Change can be difficult, but it can also present important opportunities for growth and continued improvement,” school president Matthew vandenBerg said in a statement. “Our PC community is resolutely and passionately committed to the success of our student athletes and our football program. We will invest the time, energy and resources required to continue to build on our championship culture. We believe our best days as a football program and a college are ahead of us.”

It will certainly be interesting to see where the innovative coach ends up next.