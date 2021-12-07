College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon.

McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program.

There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s joining Brian Kelly’s staff in Baton Rouge.

Wilson is one of the best-ever recruiters in the state of Louisiana. It’s a big hire by Kelly, who’s trying to jumpstart the Tigers.

“McNeese coach Frank Wilson has resigned, sources tell @SINow. It was a move that has stunned many in Lake Charles. A longtime #LSU assistant, Wilson should be a hot commodity for Power 5 assistant gigs if he should want one.

“Frank Wilson is finalizing a deal to join the #LSU staff, sources tell @SINow.”

This is a massive hire by LSU. Frank Wilson is coming home to Baton Rouge.

Wilson is expected to be an assistant under head coach Brian Kelly. It’s also likely he leads the recruiting efforts.

The former McNeese head coach worked several years at LSU under former head coach Les Miles. He made a tremendous impact on the recruiting front.

This could prove to be Kelly’s most impactful hire, especially with the early signing period right around the corner.

McNeese, meanwhile, is in need of a new head coach following Wilson’s departure to LSU.