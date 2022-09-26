College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of Bobby Dodd Stadium during the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 28, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday.

According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins.

Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday.

"BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is 10-28 at GT and 7-19 in ACC play. Associate head coach Brent Key, a former Tech team captain, is expected to become the interim HC. The AJC first reported the firing," Feldman reports.

Georgia Tech is set to officially announce the firing later on Monday, according to reports.

Collins has been unable to build the Yellow Jackets' program into a consistent winner.