College Football Head Coach Steps Down Abruptly During Season

Wofford College head coach Josh Conklin has resigned, effective immediately.

The school revealed his decision Thursday night amid an 0-5 start for the Terriers, who went 1-10 last season. Wofford has lost 15 straight games.

"We appreciate the time and work that Josh has put into this program over the past five years, which included a pair of Southern Conference Championships," athletics director Richard Johnson said in the school's statement. "We wish nothing but the best for Josh and his family in the future."

Before the ongoing losing streak, Conklin led the FCS program to a 9-4 record when taking the job in 2018. He brought Wofford back to the playoffs at 8-4 the following year en route to receiving Southern Conference Coach of the Year honors.

The Terriers got shut out in their first two games of the 2022 season and fell 42-7 to Mercer last Saturday.

Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Shawn Watson will replace Conklin as interim head coach for the rest of the season. The former Southern Illinois head coach will lead the Terriers into Saturday afternoon's game against Samford.