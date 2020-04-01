Analyst Names Most “Hostile” Road Stadium In College Football

What’s the toughest place to play in college football?

This is a topic routinely debated by fans across the country. From LSU’s Tiger Stadium to Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium to Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, several different venues are constantly mentioned.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has previously named Penn State’s Beaver Stadium the country’s most “intimating” atmosphere.

“I’m telling you, I’ve been all over the country for the past 20 years…I don’t know if there’s a better, more-intimidating atmosphere than the whiteout at State College,” he said.

Bleacher Report ranked today the 10 most “hostile” places to play in college football. Penn State’s Beaver Stadium did not top the list.

Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium came in at No. 1.

Playing the Alabama Crimson Tide under Nick Saban has been a challenge regardless of venue, but teams having to play at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa might as well be prepared to add a loss. Since 2010, the Crimson Tide have gone 65-5, with only one of those losses coming since 2015. That loss came at the hands of the undefeated LSU Tigers last season in a tough 46-41 defeat, with a hobbling Tua Tagovailoa trying to play through a high ankle sprain.

This is subjective, of course, but other stadiums are probably louder and more raucous throughout the game than Bryant-Denny Stadium.

However, Alabama’s home turf is so intimidating because of the consistent talent featured on the Crimson Tide’s teams.

So, few places, if any, are tougher to get road wins at than Bryant-Denny Stadium.

