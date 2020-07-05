5 Major College Football Coaches Placed On ‘Hot Seat’

What college football head coaches are on the “hot seat” heading into the 2020 regular season? Some pretty big names, according to one analyst.

The 2020 college football season is still in doubt and optimism levels appear to be decreasing. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum recently shared his “best case” scenario for the year.

“I think probably the best case is to put off any important decisions for three to four weeks. … I think they’ll keep pushing, keep moving the invisible deadline to where, if the country is still in a free fall in a couple of weeks, then I don’t think they’ll have much choice but to then say, ‘We can’t do it at all’ or ‘We’re going to pause here and give it a few more weeks and maybe start in mid-September or late September,’” Finebaum told the Charlotte Observer.

If the 2020 season does happen, it’ll be a big one for the following five head coaches placed on the “hot seat” by Sporting News’ Bill Bender:

USC head coach Clay Helton Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin South Carolina coach Will Muschamp UCLA coach Chip Kelly UConn head coach Randy Edsall

You can view the full list with explanations here.

As you can see, it could be a make-or-break year for a lot of major West Coast programs. Helton is undoubtedly the No. 1 head coach on the “hot seat” rankings. The Trojans’ head coach was nearly fired following the 2019 season, but USC decided to bring him back.

Ultimately, this is probably a do-or-die year for Helton, who took over the program in 2015. Helton went 5-4 in an interim role and then went 10-3 with a Rose Bowl win in his first full season in 2016. He followed that up with an 11-3 season in 2017.

It’s been downhill since then, unfortunately. USC went 5-7 in 2018, missing a bowl game, and the Trojans went just 8-5 in 2019.

USC has a big-time quarterback in Kedon Slovis, though, and could possibly be in line for a big 2020 season. Helton certainly needs one.

There’s one major coach possibly waiting in the wings to replace him, after all.