College Football Insider Has Honest Comment About 2020 Season

The 2020 college football season sits just over a month away and analysts around the country are debating if it will be played at all.

Last week, the Big Ten announced it would play a conference-only schedule during the 2020 season. That means major non-conference games like Ohio State vs. Oregon will have to wait another year.

The Big Ten’s decision came after the Ivy League canceled all fall sports for the upcoming school year. Other conferences, like the Big 12 and SEC are waiting to make a decision until later this month.

The changes that have been made in recent weeks have analysts like Pete Thamel pessimistic about the 2020 season. During an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show, he suggested it will be “very difficult” to play the season, unless there is a vaccine in place.

“Just from talking to a lot of medical experts, a lot of athletic directors, a lot of coaches, I am convinced it will be very difficult to have a season until there is some kind of vaccine,” Thamel said on the show.

–Yahoo Sports' @PeteThamel: “Just from talking to a lot of medical experts, a lot of athletic directors, a lot of coaches, I am convinced it will be very difficult to have a season until there is some kind of vaccine.” — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) July 14, 2020

When asked about his level of optimism for the season, Thamel didn’t sound overly certain that the season will even start.

He suggested there is a 20-percent chance the season starts. Even if the season does start, he thinks there is only a five-percent chance the season finishes in some semblance.

That’s obviously disheartening for college football fans.

Will the 2020 season start on time?