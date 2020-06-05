College Football Insider Has Latest On 2020 Season

The NBA is back. By all accounts, the NFL is planning on moving forward with the 2020 season as currently scheduled. So what about the NCAA and college football?

College football’s 2020 season faces plenty of obstacles if it hopes to be played as planned. Conference commissioners have a certain level of power over the universities within their respective conference. University presidents have the final say, though. With so many universities just at the Division-I level, the 2020 season could get tricky in regards to organization.

The COVID-19 pandemic appears to be slowing down these past few weeks. As a result, activities will be resuming for most athletic programs across the country within the next month or so. But there’s still plenty of work to be done for the 2020 season to take place.

Per Yahoo Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the NCAA Football Oversight committee met on Thursday to construct a formal plan for the return of football. The committee is planning to present the proposal to the Division-I council sometime next week.

Part of the proposal includes a plan to allow coaches to have 8 hours of access a week with players starting in mid-July, which would then start six weeks of pre-season camp.

Sources: NCAA Football Oversight committee met today. They are shaping what the return of football could look like to formally recommend to Division I Council next week. Ideas discussed: Coaches having access to players for 8 hours a week starting mid-July. 1/2 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 4, 2020

Normally, pre-season camps last for just four weeks. But the extra two weeks – starting in mid-July – would allow players the necessary time to get back into shape.

That would lead to 6 weeks of camp, which has been assumed will be the recommendation. The two “extra” weeks of camp project as 20-hour weeks. Those would be followed by the typical 4-week camp. These are being added to allow players to get into shape and prevent injuries. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 4, 2020

Just a few weeks ago, the 2020 college football season faced extreme obstacles. But it certainly appears the NCAA is preparing to play the 2020 season as planned.

The only concrete change that still seems likely is playing games with limited fan capacity.