College Football Insider Names Coach On "Hottest Seat" In Country

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of the stadium as the Mississippi State Bulldogs kick off against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

We've already seen a few Power Five coaches get fired this season. Could Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin be next?

During this Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, college football insider Bruce Feldman provided updates on the latest coaching rumors.

Feldman said Harsin is currently sitting on "the hottest seat in the country." That's not much of a surprise considering Auburn is 3-2.

"It's no secret that Auburn's Bryan Harsin is on the hottest seat in the country in college football right now," Feldman said. "And it only got hotter when Auburn blew a 17-point lead against LSU at home."

Harsin has been at Auburn since 2021, owning an underwhelming 9-9 record.

Last week, Feldman said Auburn could pursue Deion Sanders. That is, of course, if Auburn fires Harsin.

"Bryan Harsin is on the hottest seat in the country at Auburn, and I'm hearing Auburn may target Deion Sanders," Feldman revealed. "You're talking about a guy who is in all these commercials with Nick Saban that you're seeing every week. You're talking about a guy who showed his recruiting prowess last year by beating everybody, including Nick Saban, for the No. 1 recruit in the country, Travis Hunter."

This season won't get any easier for Harsin. Auburn's next four opponents are Georgia, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State.