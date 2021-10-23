College Football Insider Names Sleeper Candidate For LSU Job

Just under a week ago, news broke that Ed Orgeron will not return as the LSU Tigers head coach next season.

Hours after an upset win over Florida, the college football world was stunned by the news. After a few days to process the move, though, one college football insider has a list of potential candidates to take over for Orgeron.

When discussing the list of candidates, CBS Sports reporter Dennis Dodd suggested Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy could be in the mix.

“Don’t discount Mike Gundy,” Dodd said recently on CBS Sports HQ. “I’m not saying he’s getting the job. I’m saying he’d be interested. There are people in his camp who are very upset that he makes about $800,000 less than Gary Patterson at TCU. They’d argue that Mike Gundy has accomplished more at Oklahoma State than Gary Patterson has.”

Gundy has done a tremendous job at Oklahoma State during his nearly 20-year run at the program. While he’s done well with the Cowboys, it would be weird to see him leave Oklahoma State for the SEC at this point.

Add in the fact that Gundy just inked a new five-year deal with Oklahoma State and he seems destined to stay in Stillwater for the duration of his career.

Then again, he could opt for a new challenge.

Only time will tell.