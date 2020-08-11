College Football Insider Names The Sport’s “No. 1 Issue”

The entire college sports world is waiting on the Power 5 conferences to decide the next steps for college football.

The situation for every major conference is a fluid one. On Monday, it seemed like the Big Ten was on the verge of postponing or canceling, and now they are still debating what to do. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 is reportedly “on course” to cancel right now.

The SEC appears determined to play as scheduled, and the ACC is reportedly leaning in that direction as well. As for the Big 12, they’re kind of in a holding pattern.

There is no uniformity in college football, and one of the reasons for this could be different leagues listening to different medical experts.

According to Jon Wilner of the Mercury News, that is the “No. 1 issue” facing the sport right now.

Source: "The No. 1 issue facing college football is getting all the Power Five set up with one medical advisory board." — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) August 11, 2020

It is entirely possible that some leagues may have doctors and medical professionals advising them to cancel or postpone while others think it’s safe to play. That leaves us in the chaotic state we’re in right now.

What we’re seeing is an unprecedented moment in college sports, and the lack of a unified voice is increasing the uncertainty that’s out there.