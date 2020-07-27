College Football Insider Proposes 5 Different “Bubble” Cities

The Spun

Stealth bomber flies over college football game at the Rose Bowl.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit flies over the stadium during the national anthem prior to the Rose Bowl game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

With the success that sports leagues across the country have had by entering a bubble, one college football insider thinks the NCAA could benefit from something similar.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Stewart Mandel of The Athletic proposed a college football bubble by conference. His proposal called for each team getting a hotel, and making four to five college or high school stadiums available.

As for the cities that might host this college football bubble, Mandel presented a list that the conferences are familiar with. He proposed Charlotte for the ACC, Indianapolis for the Big Ten, Dallas for the Big 12, Seattle for the Pac-12 and Atlanta for the SEC.

Each of those cities except Seattle hosted the conference championship for the respective conference last year. Mandel pointed out that Los Angeles and Las Vegas are “too risky” to host football now.

However, Mandel also said he understands why a bubble can never happen. After all, doing so would keep players away from their respective schools and acknowledge that they aren’t “regular students.”

Much like Major League Baseball, college football could be at serious risk of not finishing. Too many positive cases once camps and games begin could be disastrous for a number of young people.

Would a college football bubble be an effective way of ensuring a proper season? It is even a viable option?


