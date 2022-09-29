College Football Kickoff Time Changed Due To Hurricane Ian

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 27: A close up view of an American football leaning on the goal line marker on the field at Stanford Stadium before an NCAA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina has pushed back Saturday's game against Georgia Southern because of Hurricane Ian.

On Thursday, the school announced that the matchup will start at 7 p.m. ET, rather than the initially scheduled 4 p.m., at Brooks Stadium.

The change comes with Hurricane Ian expected to reach the South Carolina coast on Friday, causing rain and heavy winds into Saturday. Coastal Carolina cautioned that umbrellas are not permitted into the stadium.

This isn't the first game altered because of the storm.

South Carolina and South Carolina State are now playing Thursday night instead of Saturday. South Florida vs. East Carolina will play in Boca Raton rather than Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium.

Florida and UCF also each moved home games from Saturday to Sunday.

The 4-0 Chanticleers sit atop the Sun Belt standings having already deposited 148 points. The opposing Eagles are 3-1, including a 45-42 road upset over Nebraska that led to Scott Frost's firing.