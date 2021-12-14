College Football Legend Celebrated 100th Birthday Tuesday

On Tuesday, a former college football and NFL star celebrated his 100th birthday with the help of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

Charley Trippi, a college football and NFL Hall of Famer, turned 100 years old today. Despite his smaller stature, Trippi emerged as a legitimate star for the Bulldogs during his collegiate career.

The halfback/quarterback won several awards handed out to the nation’s best player, but finished second in the Heisman in 1946.

He took that stardom to the NFL – following a brief football hiatus. He’s also the oldest living member of the NFL’s Hall of Fame.

Smart said he was wasn’t surprised at all to see Trippi blow out all of his candles – despite his advanced age.

Here’s what he told Athens-Banner Herald:

“Was I impressed to see him blow out all the candles?” Smart said.”Being such a great second-effort athlete, he wouldn’t stop until he blew them all out. I was really overwhelmed. If you know anything about his legend at Georgia, you know he was, perhaps, the greatest all-around football player on our campus. Many historians and observers have said that and from reading about him, I understand why.”

Congratulations to Trippi on 100 years!