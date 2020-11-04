College Football World Is Loving Tonight’s Game Schedule

Few things bring the college football world as much collective joy as the thing we’re getting on Wednesday evening.

MACtion.

One of the biggest joys of the college football season returns on Wednesday night. We get six games from the Mid-American Conference this evening. Here’s a rundown of the matchups:

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m. E.T.

Akron vs. Western Michigan, 6 p.m. E.T.

Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m. E.T. on ESPN2

Central Michigan vs. Ohio, 7 p.m. E.T. on ESPN

Miami (Ohio) vs. Ball State, 7 p.m. E.T. on CBS Sports Network

Toledo vs. Bowling Green 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPNU

The college football world can’t wait for these games to kick off. Wednesday night football is an always glorious part of the college football season. Hopefully it will provide everyone with some needed entertainment during an otherwise crazy time.

The MAC is BACK!!! RT if you are ready for some #MACtion pic.twitter.com/2lA4Or0dgR — #MACtion (@MACSports) November 4, 2020

Happy MACtion Day. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 4, 2020

Everyone firing off their first MACtion bets of the season like: pic.twitter.com/ZLugW3Vv3K — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 4, 2020

ESPN noted earlier on Wednesday that the race in the MAC West could be the closest in all of football. We’ll get a good look at that race tonight:

Four teams are projected within half a win of one another. Those four all got between 50 and 54 votes in the coaches’ poll. The West could be decided by a series of coin flips over a series of weeks.

Enjoy your MACtion, everyone.