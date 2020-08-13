U.S. Map Provides A Telling Look At The College Football World

College football is in a pretty serious state of disarray, as various conferences figure out how they plan to handle the season in the wake of COVID-19. Two major leagues—the Big Ten and Pac-12—have already canceled their fall seasons, opting to try to play this spring.

They’re not alone. The MAC and Mountain West, two of the smaller “Group of Five” FBS conferences, have also canceled play this fall. They’ve been joined by Old Dominion, which plays in Conference USA, and FBS Independents UConn and UMass.

As of now, the ACC, Big 12, and SEC say they’re prepared to move forward. That creates a pretty split landscape, where about 50-percent of the FBS intends to play in the fall, with the other half punting to the spring, if they are able to play at all. The AAC, Conference USA and the Sun Belt also say they intend to move forward this fall.

Stadium put up a map showing what the college football landscape looks like for this fall, as of today. Of the 41 states that are home to at least one FBS program, just 15 have all of their teams set to play. 17 will have no FBS teams playing, while nine—mostly those in the Northeast and Midwest—have a mix. From the site’s college football insider Brett McMurphy:

Cool map from @Stadium breaking down which states will have FBS programs playing football in fall as of Aug. 13 pic.twitter.com/HlSwuJF4Yj — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 13, 2020

The map shows just how segmented things are. The Western United States will have little to no FBS college football this fall, with independent program BYU as the lone holdout west of Texas right now. Meanwhile, the South is holding firm.

Things have changed just about every day, so it is likely that this map will continue to shift.

We’ll have more as other schools and leagues come to decisions on how to approach the coming college football season.

